Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE:CSV traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $817.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Several analysts have commented on CSV shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

