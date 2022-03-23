CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.36. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 235,243 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $395.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

