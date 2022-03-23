Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $83,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.32. 43,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,880. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average is $204.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

