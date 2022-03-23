Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
NYSE:CZOO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,732,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,536. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
