Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

NYSE:CZOO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,732,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,536. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,540,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.