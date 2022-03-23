Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

