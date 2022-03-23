Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,128. The company has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

