Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. 5,491,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,823. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

