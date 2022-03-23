Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

