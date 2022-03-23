Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
