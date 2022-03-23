Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.78 Million

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to post $79.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.36 million to $80.20 million. Certara reported sales of $66.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $355.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -263.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Certara has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,000 shares of company stock worth $9,875,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Certara by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,304,000 after acquiring an additional 333,694 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

