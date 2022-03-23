CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $22.25. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3,856 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

