Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.94

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.94 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.83 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,504 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.94.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 9,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872.45 ($2,465.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 641,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,145.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.