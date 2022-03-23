Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $574.66 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

