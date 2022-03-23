Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $181,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $574.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.81.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

