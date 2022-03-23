Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

