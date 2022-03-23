Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.54. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.65. The firm has a market cap of C$252.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHW shares. Cormark increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

