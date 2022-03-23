Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a market cap of $319.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

