Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

REFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $5,826,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

