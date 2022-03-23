Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
REFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:REFI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $20.29.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.
