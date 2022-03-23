China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company’s food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company’s investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Resources Beer (CRHKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.