Christian Grant Buys 2,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CAO Christian Grant acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

