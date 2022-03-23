Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
