Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

