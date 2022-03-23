Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Cintas also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.34. The stock had a trading volume of 696,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,766. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.