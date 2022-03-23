Citigroup Begins Coverage on AES (NYSE:AES)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AES. TheStreet lowered AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,952,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

