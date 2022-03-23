Citigroup Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$158.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to C$158.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.45.

NTR opened at C$131.33 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$132.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The company has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.15.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.6640701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

