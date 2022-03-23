Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

CTXR stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $262.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 559.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

