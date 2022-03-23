Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 56,195,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,451,047. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

