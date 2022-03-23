Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,027 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 220,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

