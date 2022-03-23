Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

ILMN traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.20. 620,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.