Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.99 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.