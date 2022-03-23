Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

