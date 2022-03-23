Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. 803,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

