Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after buying an additional 296,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

