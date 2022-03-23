Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

