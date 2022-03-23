Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of RKLY stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

