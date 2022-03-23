Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $287.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.