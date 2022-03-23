Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TCG BDC worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,296,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 77,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TCG BDC by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CGBD remained flat at $$14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,187. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

TCG BDC Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.