Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

