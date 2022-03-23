Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. 2,458,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.03. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

