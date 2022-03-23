Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,010 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

