Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Clear Secure stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 259,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

