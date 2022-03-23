Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 35,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 9.06. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clene by 105.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $617,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 53.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.