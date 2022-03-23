Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $6.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $19.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 840,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,364,396. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

