Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

CLVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

