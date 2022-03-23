CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 132.9% This Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $120,264.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 132.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009260 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,776,452 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

