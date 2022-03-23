Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 4,065,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,100. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

