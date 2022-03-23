Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CGTX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.