Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.05.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average is $246.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

