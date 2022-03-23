Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company.

Colliers International Group stock opened at C$27.86 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$22.54 and a 52 week high of C$42.00.

