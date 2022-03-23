Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. SWK has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile (Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

