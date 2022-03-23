Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. SWK has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73.
SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.
