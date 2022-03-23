Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.38. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

